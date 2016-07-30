Go PrimitiveRock band from the UK
Go Primitive
Go Primitive Performances & Interviews
Go Primitive Tracks
In A Band (Glastonbury 2016)
Velociraptor (Glastonbury 2016)
Dirty Little Lies (Glastonbury 2016)
Velociraptor (Glastonbury, 25th June 2016)
Breathe In, Bleed Out
In A Band
In A Band
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T17:37:10
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
13:35
Worthy Farm, Pilton
