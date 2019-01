David Van Tieghem (born April 21, 1955) is an American composer, musician, percussionist, drummer, keyboard player, performance artist, video artist and actor, notorious for his philosophy of utilizing any available object as a percussion instrument and his collaborations with the experimental rock artists Laurie Anderson, Brian Eno and David Byrne.

