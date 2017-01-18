David Van TieghemBorn 21 April 1955
David Van Tieghem
1955-04-21
David Van Tieghem Biography (Wikipedia)
David Van Tieghem (born April 21, 1955) is an American composer, musician, percussionist, drummer, keyboard player, performance artist, video artist and actor, notorious for his philosophy of utilizing any available object as a percussion instrument and his collaborations with the experimental rock artists Laurie Anderson, Brian Eno and David Byrne.
David Van Tieghem Tracks
