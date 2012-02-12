MDFMKFormed 1999. Disbanded 2001
MDFMK
1999
MDFMK Biography (Wikipedia)
MDFMK was an industrial rock band formed by two members of KMFDM, Sascha Konietzko and Tim Sköld. Lucia Cifarelli, formerly of the band Drill, later joined the trio.
MDFMK - American Dream
