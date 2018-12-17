Downliners Sect60s UK R&B/beat band. Formed 1963
Downliners Sect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/411ca2ce-fbe1-4a14-be98-9839a8b2efaa
Downliners Sect Biography (Wikipedia)
The Downliners Sect are an English R&B and blues-based rock band, formed in the 1960s beat boom era. Stylistically, they were similar to blues-based bands, such as The Yardbirds, The Pretty Things and the Rolling Stones, playing basic R&B on their first album The Sect. Critic Richie Unterberger wrote: "The Sect didn't as much interpret the sound of Chess Records as attack it, with a finesse that made the Pretty Things seem positively suave in comparison."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Downliners Sect Tracks
Sort by
Soup In A Basket Marc Riley Session 15-10-18
Downliners Sect
Soup In A Basket Marc Riley Session 15-10-18
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Got Your Love (6 Music Session, 15th Oct 2018)
Downliners Sect
I Still Got Your Love (6 Music Session, 15th Oct 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Rock (6 Music session 151018)
Downliners Sect
Let It Rock (6 Music session 151018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Rock (6 Music session 151018)
Escape From Hong Kong (6 Music session 151018)
Downliners Sect
Escape From Hong Kong (6 Music session 151018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soup In A Basket (6 Music session 151018)
Downliners Sect
Soup In A Basket (6 Music session 151018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soup In A Basket (6 Music session 151018)
Little Egypt
The Downliners Sect
Little Egypt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Egypt
Performer
Last played on
Why Don't You Smile Now
Downliners Sect
Why Don't You Smile Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Don't You Smile Now
Last played on
All Night Worker
Downliners Sect
All Night Worker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night Worker
Last played on
Richmond Rhythm And Blues (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
Downliners Sect
Richmond Rhythm And Blues (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking About You (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
Downliners Sect
Talking About You (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showbiz (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
Downliners Sect
Showbiz (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showbiz (John Peel Session 27.9.1977)
Last played on
Glendora
Downliners Sect
Glendora
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glendora
Last played on
Sect Appeal
Downliners Sect
Sect Appeal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sect Appeal
Last played on
He Was A Square
Downliners Sect
He Was A Square
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Was A Square
Last played on
Find Out What's Happening
Downliners Sect
Find Out What's Happening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Out What's Happening
Last played on
I'll Find Out
Downliners Sect
I'll Find Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Find Out
Last played on
Shame Shame Shame
Downliners Sect
Shame Shame Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame Shame Shame
Last played on
Downliners Sect Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist