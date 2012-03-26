Harvey Sid Fisher (born December 14, 1940 in Bronx, NY) is a singer/songwriter/musician, actor, model, and screenwriter. He is best known for writing and performing mostly humorous songs about astrology, golf, the battle of the sexes, quitting smoking, the F-word, and wanting his mommy. Greg Beets of the Austin Chronicle called him the "undisputed king of astrology songs."

Fisher has referred to himself as "one of L.A.'s top ten thousand photographic models," later upping the number to ten million.