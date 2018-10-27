Dave O'Higgins (born 1 September 1964) is an English jazz saxophonist, composer, arranger, educator and latterly recording engineer and producer. He has recorded 19 albums as a leader.

Born in Birmingham, O'Higgins first emerged on the British jazz scene in the 1980s. After playing in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra for three years O'Higgins joined the band of Jim Mullen before moving on to Martin Taylor's band.

O'Higgins' is recognised for his unique tenor and soprano sax sounds and his sense of melodic development and adventure. His influences are drawn from Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, John Coltrane, Joe Henderson through to Stanley Turrentine and Michael Brecker. His current project is The Dave O’Higgins Quartet with Sebastiaan de Krom (drums), Geoff Gascoyne (bass) and Graham Harvey (piano). He also plays, tours and writes with pop/crossover band Matt Bianco and is working on a new album with Max Ionata.