Hannah TrigwellBorn 28 October 1990
Hannah Trigwell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-10-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41136581-c00a-46f6-b601-96dcf085fd99
Hannah Trigwell Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Trigwell (born 28 October 1990) is an English singer-songwriter from Leeds, West Yorkshire. She has released numerous singles and three EPs containing original material. Her debut EP, Hold My Heart, was released in May 2010 followed up by Pieces in November 2013. Hannah's most recent EP Rectify was released in May 2014 reaching number 6 in the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. Hannah has since released music under the independent record label that she founded in 2016 (TeaPot Records) the latest of which reached Number 13 in the Club Charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hannah Trigwell Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Hope (Radio London Session, 30 Dec 2018)
Hannah Trigwell
Christmas Hope (Radio London Session, 30 Dec 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Really Noticed
Hannah Trigwell
You Never Really Noticed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play It Again
Hannah Trigwell
Play It Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play It Again
Last played on
Everything Will Be Okay
Hannah Trigwell
Everything Will Be Okay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Will Be Okay
Last played on
Taboo
Hannah Trigwell
Taboo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taboo
Last played on
Filthy Rich
Hannah Trigwell
Filthy Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Filthy Rich
Last played on
Headrush
Hannah Trigwell
Headrush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Headrush
Last played on
Heaven
Hannah Trigwell
Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heaven
Last played on
Pieces
Hannah Trigwell
Pieces
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pieces
Last played on
Control
Hannah Trigwell
Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Control
Last played on
Call Me
Hannah Trigwell
Call Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me
Last played on
I Need You
Hannah Trigwell
I Need You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need You
Last played on
Price Tag Jessie J Cover
Hannah Trigwell
Price Tag Jessie J Cover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It Up
Hannah Trigwell
Give It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give It Up
Last played on
This Is How We Do It
Hannah Trigwell
This Is How We Do It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisper
Hannah Trigwell
Whisper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whisper
Last played on
Open
Hannah Trigwell
Open
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Open
Last played on
Trouble
Hannah Trigwell
Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx38g/acts/am3p5v
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-12T18:11:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p022ry09.jpg
12
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Hannah Trigwell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist