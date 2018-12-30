Hannah Trigwell (born 28 October 1990) is an English singer-songwriter from Leeds, West Yorkshire. She has released numerous singles and three EPs containing original material. Her debut EP, Hold My Heart, was released in May 2010 followed up by Pieces in November 2013. Hannah's most recent EP Rectify was released in May 2014 reaching number 6 in the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. Hannah has since released music under the independent record label that she founded in 2016 (TeaPot Records) the latest of which reached Number 13 in the Club Charts.