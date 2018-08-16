Max Emanuel CenčićBorn 21 September 1976
Max Emanuel Cenčić
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1976-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/41135b96-6cd6-403b-8e4a-91f4c0b5aa4e
Max Emanuel Cenčić Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Emanuel Cenčić (born 21 September 1976) is a Croatian countertenor, currently based in Austria. He was a member of the Wiener Sängerknaben.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max Emanuel Cenčić Tracks
Sort by
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
Antonio Vivaldi
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Farnace (Act III, Scenes 8-12)
Last played on
Chi d'Amor tra le catene (Chi d'amor)
Giovanni Battista Bononcini
Chi d'Amor tra le catene (Chi d'amor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnbv.jpglink
Chi d'Amor tra le catene (Chi d'amor)
Last played on
Alessandro: Act 2, Sc 1 and 2
George Frideric Handel
Alessandro: Act 2, Sc 1 and 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alessandro: Act 2, Sc 1 and 2
Last played on
Alessandro: Act 1 Sc 1 and 2 - Battle
George Frideric Handel
Alessandro: Act 1 Sc 1 and 2 - Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alessandro: Act 1 Sc 1 and 2 - Battle
Last played on
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
Antonio Vivaldi
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Farnace Rv.711 - Act III Scene 8-12
Last played on
Ottone Act 3 sc. 1-2
George Frideric Handel
Ottone Act 3 sc. 1-2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ottone Act 3 sc. 1-2
Last played on
Ottone Act 2 sc. 9-11
George Frideric Handel
Ottone Act 2 sc. 9-11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ottone Act 2 sc. 9-11
Last played on
Pietoso nume arcier
Giovanni Battista Bononcini
Pietoso nume arcier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061cnbv.jpglink
Pietoso nume arcier
Last played on
Non fidi al mar
Leonardo Leo, Max Emanuel Cenčić, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev
Non fidi al mar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Non fidi al mar
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Vagio mio sole
Alessandro Scarlatti
Vagio mio sole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3kl.jpglink
Vagio mio sole
Conductor
Last played on
Quel vasto, quel fiero (Polifemo)
Nicola Porpora
Quel vasto, quel fiero (Polifemo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br17f.jpglink
Quel vasto, quel fiero (Polifemo)
Conductor
Last played on
Alessandro (HWV.21) Acts 2 & 3
George Frideric Handel
Alessandro (HWV.21) Acts 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alessandro (HWV.21) Acts 2 & 3
Orchestra
Last played on
Alessandro (HWV.21) Act 1
George Frideric Handel
Alessandro (HWV.21) Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alessandro (HWV.21) Act 1
Orchestra
Last played on
Imeneo - opera in 3 acts
George Frideric Handel
Imeneo - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Imeneo - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Momorando quelle fronde from La constanza combattuta in amore
Max Emanuel Cenčić, Riccardo Minasi, Giovanni Porta & Il Pomo d’Oro
Momorando quelle fronde from La constanza combattuta in amore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383ww2.jpglink
Momorando quelle fronde from La constanza combattuta in amore
Composer
Last played on
Alessandro - Overture and Opening Scene
George Frideric Handel
Alessandro - Overture and Opening Scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tds8k.jpglink
Alessandro - Overture and Opening Scene
Ensemble
Last played on
Tamerlano - opera in 3 acts
Xavier Sabata
Tamerlano - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Tamerlano - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Siroe, re di Persia - La sorte mia tiranna
Armonia Atenea, Armonia Atenea, George Petrou, George Petrou, Johann Adolf Hasse, Max Emanuel Cenčić & Max Emanuel Cenčić
Siroe, re di Persia - La sorte mia tiranna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siroe, re di Persia - La sorte mia tiranna
Performer
Last played on
Siam navi all'onde algenti (L'Olimpiade)
Armonia Atenea, George Petrou, Johann Adolf Hasse & Max Emanuel Cenčić
Siam navi all'onde algenti (L'Olimpiade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Siam navi all'onde algenti (L'Olimpiade)
Performer
Last played on
Tigrane - opera in 3 acts
George Petrou, Armonia Atenea, Johann Adolf Hasse & Max Emanuel Cenčić
Tigrane - opera in 3 acts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tigrane - opera in 3 acts
Performer
Last played on
Argippo - opera in 3 acts
Antonio Vivaldi
Argippo - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Argippo - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Ezio - opera in 3 acts: Act 2
Ann Hallenberg
Ezio - opera in 3 acts: Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d42q6.jpglink
Ezio - opera in 3 acts: Act 2
Last played on
Max Emanuel Cenčić Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist