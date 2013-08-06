The MagnetsBritish a cappella group. Formed 20 January 1995
The Magnets Biography (Wikipedia)
The Magnets are a six piece British a cappella group, comprising Nicolas Doodson, Michael Welton, Callum McIntosh, Andrew Frost, Stephen Trowell and Fraser Collins (real name Colin Fraser) and formerly Colin Griffiths and James Fortune. Fortune although no longer singing with the group still writes original songs for them.
The group formed while at University College London together in a production of Guys and Dolls.
They signed to EMI and released their debut album, Giving It All That, in 2001. The following few years saw them tour with Lisa Stansfield, Michael Ball, Tom Jones and Geri Halliwell, with appearances on The Michael Parkinson Show, Blue Peter and GMTV.[citation needed] In 2004, the group released Another Place, which featured nine original songs and two covers, including a rendition of Stephen Stills' "For What It's Worth". Their next album, Gobsmacked, featured songs such as "Girls & Boys" originally by Blur (band), and "Sweet Dreams" by Beyoncé, as well as live favourites such as "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga and "Livin' on a Prayer" by Bon Jovi.
