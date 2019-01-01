Solange Piaget Knowles (born June 24, 1986), also known as Solange, is an American singer, songwriter and actress. Expressing an interest in music from an early age, Knowles had several temporary stints as a backup dancer for Destiny's Child, which featured among the members her sister, before signing with her father Mathew Knowles's Music World Entertainment label. At age 16, Knowles released her first studio album Solo Star (2002). Between 2005 and 2007, Knowles had several minor acting roles, including the direct-to-video Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) and continued writing music for her older sister Beyoncé Knowles and for former Destiny's Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

In 2007, Knowles began to record music again. Her second studio album Sol-Angel and the Hadley St. Dreams (2008) deviated from the pop-oriented music of her debut to the Motown Sound of the 1960s and 1970s. It peaked at number nine on US Billboard 200 and received positive reviews from critics. She followed this up with the 1980s pop and R&B–inspired extended play True (2012) on Terrible Records and her imprint Saint Records. Her third studio album, A Seat at the Table (2016) became her first number-one album in the United States. The album's first single, "Cranes in the Sky" won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance. Billboard magazine ranked her as the 100th most successful dance artist of all-time. In 2017 Solange was honored with the "Impact Award" at Billboard Women in Music.