Autechre are an English electronic music duo consisting of Rob Brown and Sean Booth, both from Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Formed in 1987, they are one of the best known acts signed to UK electronic label Warp Records, through which all of Autechre's full-length albums have been released beginning with their 1993 debut Incunabula. They have also worked closely with the label Skam.

The music of Autechre has shifted gradually throughout their career, from their earlier work's roots in techno, electro, and hip hop to later albums often considered experimental in nature, featuring complex computer-based drum programming, subdued melodies, and few stylistic conventions. Their work has been heavily associated with the 1990s electronic genre later known as intelligent dance music (IDM).