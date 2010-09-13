DorothyPaul Kevin Masterson
Dorothy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/410c4a6e-9b46-4199-994c-ed61aa3b0867
Dorothy Tracks
Sort by
I Confess
Dorothy
I Confess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Confess
Last played on
Misty Blue
Dorothy
Misty Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misty Blue
Last played on
Dorothy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist