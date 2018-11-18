Leroy HutsonBorn 4 June 1945
Leroy Hutson
1945-06-04
Leroy Hutson Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Hutson (born June 4, 1945) is an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, arranger, producer and instrumentalist, best known as former lead singer of R&B vocal group The Impressions.
His music concerns '70s soul, as noted in the June 29, 2006 issue of Rolling Stone magazine. He is the father of producer JR Hutson.[full citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia.
Leroy Hutson Tracks
Sofunkstication
Leroy Hutson
Sofunkstication
Sofunkstication
Last played on
Butterfat
Leroy Hutson
Butterfat
Butterfat
Last played on
Feel The Spirit
Leroy Hutson
Feel The Spirit
Feel The Spirit
Last played on
It's The Music
Leroy Hutson
It's The Music
It's The Music
Last played on
Never Know What You Can Do (Give It A Try)
Leroy Hutson
Never Know What You Can Do (Give It A Try)
Love On Love
Leroy Hutson
Love On Love
Love On Love
Last played on
Blackberry Jam
Leroy Hutson
Blackberry Jam
Blackberry Jam
Last played on
Could This Be Love
Leroy Hutson
Could This Be Love
Love The Feeling
Leroy Hutson
Love The Feeling
Love The Feeling
Last played on
All Because of You
Leroy Hutson
All Because of You
All Because of You
Last played on
Heaven Right Here On Earth
Leroy Hutson
Heaven Right Here On Earth
Heaven Right Here On Earth
Last played on
So Nice
Leroy Hutson
So Nice
So Nice
Last played on
All Because Of You (Edit)
Leroy Hutson
All Because Of You (Edit)
All Because Of You (Edit)
Last played on
Classy Lady
Leroy Hutson
Classy Lady
Classy Lady
Last played on
Positive Forces
Leroy Hutson
Positive Forces
Positive Forces
Last played on
They'd Got Love
Leroy Hutson
They'd Got Love
They'd Got Love
Last played on
Get To This (You'll Get To Me)
Leroy Hutson
Get To This (You'll Get To Me)
Dudley Do-Right
Leroy Hutson
Dudley Do-Right
Dudley Do-Right
Last played on
Ella Weez
Leroy Hutson
Ella Weez
Ella Weez
Last played on
Lucky Fellow (Disco Freaks Edit)
Leroy Hutson
Lucky Fellow (Disco Freaks Edit)
I'm In The Mood
Leroy Hutson
I'm In The Mood
I'm In The Mood
Last played on
I Think I'm Falling In Love
Leroy Hutson
I Think I'm Falling In Love
I Think I'm Falling In Love
Last played on
Flying High
Leroy Hutson
Flying High
Flying High
Last played on
Never Know What You Can Do
Leroy Hutson
Never Know What You Can Do
Never Know What You Can Do
Last played on
Cool Out
Leroy Hutson
Cool Out
Cool Out
Last played on
Now That I Found You
Leroy Hutson
Now That I Found You
Now That I Found You
Last played on
