Gladys RipleyBorn 9 July 1908. Died 31 December 1955
Gladys Ripley
1908-07-09
Gladys Ripley Biography (Wikipedia)
Gladys Ripley (9 July 1908 – 21 December 1955) was an English contralto.
Gladys Ripley Tracks
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 - extract
Edward Elgar
Serenade to a Beautiful Day
Gladys Ripley
O Peaceful England
Gladys Ripley
Past BBC Events
Proms 1955: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exxxn3
1955-08-01T18:01:23
1
Aug
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 08
Proms 1954: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5jj3d
1954-08-10T18:01:23
10
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 15
Proms 1953: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh99mb
1953-09-18T18:01:23
18
Sep
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 48
Proms 1953: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewqq2m
1953-09-16T18:01:23
16
Sep
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 46
Proms 1952: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1952
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2nnc8
1952-07-26T18:01:23
26
Jul
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1952
