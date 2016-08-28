William Corkine
William Corkine
William Corkine Biography
William Corkine (fl. 1610 - 1617) was an English composer, lutenist, gambist and lyra viol player of the Renaissance.
In private service in the second decade of the 17th century before traveling to Poland in 1617. He published a first book of Ayres to Sing and Play to the Lute and Basse-Viollin in 1610 and a Second Booke of Ayres, some to sing and play to the Basse-Violl alone: others to be sung to the Lute and Bass Viollin in 1612. The first book has the more charming songs. The second is notable in that thirteen of the songs are without tablature accompaniment or alternative partsong versions, but are instead marked to be sung 'to the Base-Violl alone.'
Walsingham
William Corkine
Walsingham
Last played on
Last played on
Come live with me
William Corkine
Come live with me
Come live with me
Last played on
The Punckes Delight
William Corkine
The Punckes Delight
The Punckes Delight
Last played on
