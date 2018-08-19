Elizabeth GaleBorn 8 November 1948
Elizabeth Gale
1948-11-08
Elizabeth Gale Tracks
Rhapsody (1919)
Arthur Bliss
Israel in Egypt: Sing ye to the Lord
George Frideric Handel
Die Liebe der Danae Act 3
Richard Strauss
Choir
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-06T17:35:40
6
Sep
1983
Proms 1982: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-11T17:35:40
11
Aug
1982
Proms 1978: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-03T17:35:40
3
Aug
1978
Proms 1974: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
1974-09-09T17:35:40
9
Sep
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-06T17:35:40
6
Aug
1974
