Jimmie Lee SloasBorn 11 November 1959
Jimmie Lee Sloas
1959-11-11
Jimmie Lee Sloas is an American session musician, producer, and songwriter, who plays bass guitar.
I'm In a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)
Adam Shoenfeld
Sunny in Seattle
Adam Shoenfeld
God Gave Me You
Adam Shoenfeld
How You Learn to Live Alone
Sam Bush
Schools Out
Tommy Denander
Under My Wheels
Tommy Denander
Paranoiac Personality
Tommy Denander
Under My Wheels (live)
Tommy Denander
On to Something Good
Tom Bukovac
