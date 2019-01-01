Tim StaffellBorn 24 February 1948
Tim Staffell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4102a510-b01e-4e8c-9d58-4cdb37b665b7
Tim Staffell Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy John Staffell (born 24 February 1948) is an English rock musician, visual artist, model maker and designer. He was a member of Smile, a band which included guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Upon Staffell's departure, Smile were joined by Freddie Mercury and John Deacon to form the band Queen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tim Staffell Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist