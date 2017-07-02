Willie NileBorn 7 June 1948
Willie Nile
1948-06-07
Willie Nile Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Nile (born Robert Noonan; June 7, 1948) is an American singer-songwriter.
In 1980, Nile released his self-titled debut album. His early career was interrupted by various problems, but he eventually returned to recording and performing in the US and Europe, establishing himself as a singer-songwriter.
Willie Nile Tracks
The Times They Are A Changin'
When Levon Sings
American Ride
There's No Place Like Home
She's Got My Heart
Say Hey
This is Our Time
One Guitar
Life on Bleecker Street
The Innocent Ones
Rockin' In the Free World
Singin' Bell
Cell Phones Ringing [In The Pockets Of The Dead]
House Thousand Guitars
The Day I Saw Bo Didley In Washington Square
Welcome To My Head
Sideways Beautiful
Dear Lord
Song For You
