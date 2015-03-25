Heather MorrisBorn 1 February 1987
Heather Morris
1987-02-01
Heather Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Heather Elizabeth Morris (born February 1, 1987) is an American actress, dancer, singer and model. She is best known for her role as Brittany S. Pierce in the Fox musical comedy-drama series Glee (2009–2015).
Heather Morris Tracks
