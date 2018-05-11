Yair DalalBorn 1955
Yair Dalal
1955
Yair Dalal Biography
Yair Dalal is an Israeli musician of Iraqi-Jewish descent.
His main instruments are the oud and the violin, and he also sings as accompaniment. He composes his own music and draws on Arab and Jewish traditions, as well as European classical music and Indian music. He is also a peace activist, and works to enhance understanding and communication between Arabs and Jews.
Yair Dalal Tracks
Acco Malco (Road Trip)
Yair Dalal
Acco Malco (Road Trip)
Acco Malco (Road Trip)
Shab Kasak
Yair Dalal
Shab Kasak
Shab Kasak
Perfume Road
Yair Dalal
Perfume Road
Perfume Road
Al Ol
Yair Dalal
Al Ol
Al Ol
