The Smiths Biography (Wikipedia)
The Smiths were an English rock band formed in Manchester in 1982. The band consisted of vocalist Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, bassist Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce. Critics have called them one of the most important bands to emerge from the British independent music scene of the 1980s. NME named the Smiths the "most influential artist ever" in a 2002 poll. In 2003, three of the band's albums appeared on Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.
Based on the songwriting partnership of Morrissey and Marr, the group signed to the independent record label Rough Trade Records, on which they released four studio albums. They have also released several compilations, and numerous non-album singles. They had several singles reach the top twenty of the UK Singles Chart and all four of their studio albums reached the top five of the UK Albums Chart, including Meat Is Murder which hit number one. They won a significant following and remain cult favourites. The band broke up in 1987 due to internal tensions and have turned down several offers to reunite.
'I was a good judge of character' Johnny Marr on the close relationships during the early days of The Smiths
The Smiths
Arriba Mexrrissey!
The Smiths: How Soon Is Now?
Mike Joyce from The Smiths at the 6 Music Fringe Festival
Mike Joyce: How To Improve your Rhythm
The Smiths Tracks
Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now
Bigmouth Strikes Again
This Charming Man
Back To The Old House
The Boy With The Thorn In His Side
There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
What Difference Does It Make?
Oscillate Wildly
Ask
How Soon Is Now?
Stop Me If You're Heard This One Before
Panic
Girlfriend In A Coma
Unhappy Birthday
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1984
Latest The Smiths News
The team designing football crests for bands
World In Motion's Welsh co-writer Keith Allen on 'E is for England' - his first version of the song
Robert Smith talks about David Bowie's unique Meltdown headline show in 2002 ahead of curating his own Meltdown Festival.
6 Questions for...Dave Haslam
Brian Gorman: New Dawn Fades – The Story Of Joy Division
Morrissey at 6 Music Live in 30 Seconds
Who's performing at 6 Music Live 2017?
Whose heartbeat is part of the soundscape for New Order's Manchester International Festival shows?
Bernard Sumner is ready to embrace his past
“You sort of feel his pain”- Chris Hawkins on seeing the hand written lyrics of Ian Curtis