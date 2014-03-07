Piero CoppolaBorn 11 October 1888. Died 17 March 1971
Piero Coppola
1888-10-11
Piero Coppola Biography (Wikipedia)
Piero Coppola (Milan, 11 October 1888 – Lausanne, 17 March 1971) was an Italian conductor, pianist and composer.
Ronsard à son âme (feat. Piero Coppola)
Martial Singher
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée (feat. Piero Coppola)
Martial Singher
