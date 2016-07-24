Ray McVay & His Orchestra
Ray McVay & His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40f103b8-2d06-4e96-9f25-7a18c8e9208b
Tracks
Sort by
Big Band Favourites (Medley)
Ray McVay & His Orchestra
Big Band Favourites (Medley)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Band Favourites (Medley)
Last played on
Strike Up The Band
Ray McVay & His Orchestra
Strike Up The Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strike Up The Band
Last played on
Raunchy
Ray McVay & His Orchestra
Raunchy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raunchy
Last played on
Come Dancing
Ray McVay & His Orchestra
Come Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Dancing
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist