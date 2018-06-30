Fun Fun were a popular Italian Italo disco musical group during the 1980s. Their hits included "Colour My Love" and "Baila Bolero".

Producers Dario Raimondi and Alvaro Ugolini teamed up with studio vocalists Antonella Pepe, Angela Parisi and Ivana Spagna to create a bouncy, high-energy, dancefloor-friendly sound. Their first release, 1983's "Happy Station", found success in Italy and other parts of Europe, thanks to several extended versions, including the most well known "Scratch" version. It also reached number 1 in South Africa.

Upon receiving invitations for live performances, Raimondi and Ugolini decided to use models for Fun Fun's public image rather than the vocalists themselves, a common tactic used in the European dance music scene by artists like Baltimora and The Real McCoy. Have Fun!, the band's first full album from 1984, featured Francesca Merola and Roberta Servelli as the on-stage faces for the group. Have Fun! featured other popular dance singles, including "Give Me Your Love," "Living In Japan" and the band's oft-covered signature hit "Colour My Love", which became popular in American nightclubs because of its insistent synth bassline and easily mixable percussion intro.