Torquato Tasso Born 1 March 1544. Died 25 April 1595
Torquato Tasso
1544-03-11
Torquato Tasso Biography (Wikipedia)
Torquato Tasso (11 March 1544 – 25 April 1595) was an Italian poet of the 16th century, best known for his poem Gerusalemme liberata (Jerusalem Delivered, 1581), in which he depicts a highly imaginative version of the combats between Christians and Muslims at the end of the First Crusade, during the Siege of Jerusalem. Tasso suffered from mental illness and died a few days before he was due to be crowned on the Capitoline Hill as the king of poets by the Pope. His work was widely translated and adapted, and until the beginning of the 20th century, he remained one of the most widely read poets in Europe.
Torquato Tasso Tracks
Sovente, allor - from Le musiche ... da cantar solo (Milan 1609)
Sigismondo d'India
Ensemble
La bella Erminia - from Madrigali concertati a 2.3.4 & uno a sei voci
Giovanni Rovetta
Ensemble
Vattene pur, crudel
Claudio Monteverdi
Qual musico gentil [As cunning singers]
Giaches de Wert
Giunto a la tomba from Il quarto libro de madrigali a cinque voci (Venice 1584)
Luca Marenzio
