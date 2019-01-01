Martin LawrenceComedian/actor. Born 16 April 1965
Martin Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40e45458-559a-4081-beec-6bfb587ab704
Martin Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence (born April 16, 1965) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, talk show host, and writer. Lawrence came to fame during the 1990s, establishing a Hollywood career as a leading actor, most notably in the Fox television sitcom Martin and the films House Party, Boomerang, Bad Boys, Wild Hogs, Nothing to Lose, Blue Streak, Life, Big Momma's House, and A Thin Line Between Love & Hate.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Lawrence Tracks
Sort by
Martin Lawrence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist