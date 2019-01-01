Lost HorizonSwedish power metal band. Formed 1998
Lost Horizon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40e1c1e4-4972-4344-b1a8-7a03ba987da1
Lost Horizon Biography (Wikipedia)
Lost Horizon is a power metal / progressive metal band from Gothenburg, Sweden. They went under the name Highlander from 1990 until 1994 (with Joacim Cans on vocals and other future HammerFall members) before the band was put on hold. Reformed in the late nineties, briefly under the same name, before changing it to Lost Horizon. The band is Swedish but Wojtek Lisicki is from Poland. No activity has been announced from Lost Horizon since the departures of Daniel Heiman and Fredrik Olsson in 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lost Horizon Tracks
Sort by
Lost Horizon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist