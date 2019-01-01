Lost Horizon is a power metal / progressive metal band from Gothenburg, Sweden. They went under the name Highlander from 1990 until 1994 (with Joacim Cans on vocals and other future HammerFall members) before the band was put on hold. Reformed in the late nineties, briefly under the same name, before changing it to Lost Horizon. The band is Swedish but Wojtek Lisicki is from Poland. No activity has been announced from Lost Horizon since the departures of Daniel Heiman and Fredrik Olsson in 2005.