SabrinaPortuguese singer, 2007 Eurovision entry. Born 30 March 1982
Sabrina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40e0f775-d814-4f9a-953c-50c72cf7d20b
Sabrina Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabrina (born 1982) was the stage name of Maria Teresa Villa-Lobos, a Portuguese singer, from Setúbal. She represented her country and national broadcaster RTP at the Eurovision Song Contest 2007, in Helsinki, Finland, after winning the Festival da Canção, the national selection. Due to Portugal's non-qualification to the final, in 2006, Sabrina performed in the semifinal, finishing 11th thus failing to qualify.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sabrina Tracks
Sort by
Boys (Summertime Love)
Sabrina
Boys (Summertime Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys (Summertime Love)
Last played on
Boys Boys Boys
Sabrina
Boys Boys Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boys Boys Boys
Last played on
Dance Comigo
Sabrina
Dance Comigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Comigo
Last played on
Sabrina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist