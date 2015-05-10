Leif Solberg (18 November 1914 – 25 January 2016) was a Norwegian classical composer and organist.

He was born in Lena, Norway. After studying at the Norwegian Academy of Music he spent his professional career as the organist in Lillehammer from 1938 to 1982. He was also a music tutor and choral conductor. However he is better known as a classical composer. He became a centenarian in 2014, and died in 2016, aged 101.