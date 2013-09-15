Joel Fletcher
Joel Fletcher Allan, better known as Joel Fletcher, is a producer and DJ from Melbourne, Australia, who is best known for his 2013 remix of New Zealand rapper Savage's 2005 single "Swing" which charted in Australia and in New Zealand. In January 2014, Fletcher was announced as a support act for Avicii's headline tour, for Melbourne and Brisbane dates. At the APRA Music Awards of 2015 Fletcher won Dance Work of the Year for "Swing (Joel Fletcher Remix)", which was co-written by Fletcher, Demetrius Savelio (aka Savage), Nathan Holmes and Aaron Ngawhika.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
