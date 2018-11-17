David BrentBorn 25 June 1961
David Brent
1961-06-25
David Brent Biography (Wikipedia)
David Brent is a character in the BBC television mockumentary The Office, portrayed by the show's co-creator, co-writer and co-director Ricky Gervais. Brent is a white-collar office middle-manager and the principal character of the series; he is the general manager of the Slough branch of Wernham-Hogg paper merchants and the boss to most other characters in the series. Much of the comedy of the series centres on Brent's many idiosyncrasies, hypocrisies, self-delusions and overt self-promotion.
Life On The Road
Life On The Road
Don't Cry It's Christmas
Don't Cry It's Christmas
Cards We're Dealt
Cards We're Dealt
Native American
Native American
Freelove Freeway
Freelove Freeway
Ain't No Trouble
Ain't No Trouble
Lonely Cowboy
Lonely Cowboy
Slough
Slough
Paris Nights
Paris Nights
Equality Street
Equality Street
Spaceman
Spaceman
Please Don't Make Fun of The Disableds
Please Don't Make Fun of The Disableds
Lady Gypsy Video
Lady Gypsy Video
Thank F*** It's Friday
Thank F*** It's Friday
Ooh La La
Ooh La La
Equality Street
Equality Street
Slough (Radio 2 Session, 6th Dec 2016)
Slough (Radio 2 Session, 6th Dec 2016)
Lady Gypsy
Lady Gypsy
