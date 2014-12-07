ShapeshifterNZ drum & bass act. Formed 1999
Shapeshifter

1999

Shapeshifter Biography (Wikipedia)
Shapeshifter (sometimes referred to as New Zealand Shapeshifter) are a live drum and bass act from New Zealand. They are known for their live shows and blend of heavy soul with drum and bass. They have made appearances at Glastonbury, The Big Chill, Big Day Out, Parklife plus sold-out performances across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Shapeshifter Tracks
Shadow Boxer (Kilter Remix)
Monarch (Total Science Remix)
Giving Up The Ghost (Trei Remix)
Giving Up The Ghost (Trei Remix) (feat. TREi)
Gravity (Lenzman Remix) ()
Monarch
Dutchies (State of Mind Remix)
Lifetime (Logisitcs Remix)
The Touch (Netsky Remix)
Twin Galaxies (Upbeats VIP)
