Arabian Prince
Arabian Prince
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40cf4a0a-e38c-4dbd-b2ed-1948e7bfb16e
Arabian Prince Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Renard Nazel (born June 17, 1965), better known by his stage name Arabian Prince, is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, and DJ. He is best known as a founding member of N.W.A.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arabian Prince Tracks
Sort by
Simple Planet
Arabian Prince
Simple Planet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simple Planet
Last played on
Arabian Prince Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist