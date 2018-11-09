Elle ExxeBorn 14 July 1990
Elle Exxe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04dv5g8.jpg
1990-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40cea18c-6055-4bd6-a8f0-866ba1018d30
Elle Exxe Performances & Interviews
- Elle Exxe - Lie To Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5rbk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5rbk.jpg2016-11-04T15:20:17.000ZFilmed live for BBC Music Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5cfb
Elle Exxe - Lie To Me
- Elle Exxe - Sickhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5r7w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5r7w.jpg2016-11-04T15:19:26.000ZFilmed live for BBC Music Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5cjg
Elle Exxe - Sick
- Elle Exxe - Worryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5r2n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5r2n.jpg2016-11-04T15:18:31.000ZLive Jack Garrat cover filmed for BBC Music Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5cdr
Elle Exxe - Worry
Elle Exxe Tracks
Sort by
Sick
Elle Exxe
Sick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fzyrh.jpglink
Sick
Last played on
Queen
Elle Exxe
Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv5g8.jpglink
Queen
Last played on
Catapult
Elle Exxe
Catapult
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv5g8.jpglink
Catapult
Last played on
Home With You
Elle Exxe
Home With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv5g8.jpglink
Home With You
Last played on
Worry (Radio Scotland Session, 31 October 2016)
Elle Exxe
Worry (Radio Scotland Session, 31 October 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv5g8.jpglink
Lately
Elle Exxe
Lately
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv5g8.jpglink
Lately
Last played on
Back to artist