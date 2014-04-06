The Song Spinners
The Song Spinners were an American vocal group which enjoyed a burst of popularity during the 1942–44 musicians' strike. They accompanied Dick Haymes on You'll Never Know and several other hits. They had a #1 hit in 1943 with "Comin' in on a Wing and a Prayer".
