Annie CordyBorn 16 June 1928
Annie Cordy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1928-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40cc2c66-28c5-4552-b174-2daeee7da1a5
Annie Cordy Biography (Wikipedia)
Léonie, Baroness Cooreman, known by the stage name Annie Cordy (born 16 June 1928), is a Belgian film actress and singer. She has appeared in 50 films since 1954. She has staged many memorable appearances at Bruno Coquatrix' famous Paris Olympia. Her version of "La Ballade de Davy Crockett" was number 1 in the charts for five weeks in France in August 1956.
She was born in Laeken, Belgium, where in 2004, King Albert II of Belgium bestowed upon her the title of Baroness in recognition for her life's achievements.[where?]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Annie Cordy Tracks
Sort by
S.O.S. Pour Un Croulant
Annie Cordy
S.O.S. Pour Un Croulant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
S.O.S. Pour Un Croulant
Last played on
Annie Cordy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist