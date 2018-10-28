Dustin O’HalloranBorn 8 September 1971
Dustin J. O'Halloran (born September 8, 1971) is an American pianist and composer. O'Halloran composes scores for film and TV, and forms half of the collaboration A Winged Victory for the Sullen.
An Ending, A Beginning
We Move Lightly
Fragile n 4
Transparent
O'Halloran: Opus 28
Opus 23
Opus 15
Snow And Light
Opus 7
Opus 38
A Great Divide
Quartet No 2
Prelude 2
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-05
5
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
