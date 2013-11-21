Kevin TihistaBorn March 1968
Kevin Tihista
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40c3f3ec-20cd-4bea-97b1-c91e6fa48426
Kevin Tihista Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Tihista is a singer-songwriter and musician. He is a former bassist for the Chicago group Triple Fast Action and contributed songs to the Veruca Salt album Resolver. Tihista's solo music is a mixture of pop and rock combining orchestration, electronica, vamping, and multi-tracking. Much of his solo work has been released under the eponym, "Kevin Tihista's Red Terror," a musical collaboration between Tihista and brothers Tom and Ellis Clark of the band "Epicycle."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Tihista Tracks
Sort by
Happy People, Shut Your Mouths
Kevin Tihista
Happy People, Shut Your Mouths
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy People, Shut Your Mouths
Last played on
Back to artist