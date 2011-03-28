Antonio LolliBorn 1725. Died 10 August 1802
Antonio Lolli
1725
Antonio Lolli Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonio Lolli (c. 1725 – 10 August 1802) was an Italian violinist and composer.
Concerto for violin and orchestra in C major: 1st mvt Andante
Concerto for violin and orchestra in C major: 1st mvt Andante
