Rita ReysBorn 21 December 1924. Died 27 July 2013
Rita Reys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40c112f9-f256-4078-8da5-905260c4d83a
Rita Reys Biography (Wikipedia)
Rita Reys (born Maria Everdina Reijs; 21 December 1924 – 28 July 2013) was a jazz singer from the Netherlands. At the 1960 French jazz festival of Juan-les-Pins, she received the title, "Europe's first lady of jazz".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rita Reys Tracks
Sort by
That Old Black Magic
Rita Reys
That Old Black Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Old Black Magic
Last played on
Soon It's Gonna Rain
Rita Reys
Soon It's Gonna Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soon It's Gonna Rain
Last played on
Soon
Rita Reys
Soon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soon
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Rita Reys
The Way You Look Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Can't We Be Friends
Rita Reys
Can't We Be Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't We Be Friends
Last played on
My One And Only Love
Rita Reys
My One And Only Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My One And Only Love
Last played on
Bluesette
Rita Reys
Bluesette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluesette
Last played on
Poor Butterfly
Rita Reys
Poor Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor Butterfly
Last played on
Tangerine
Rita Reys
Tangerine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangerine
Last played on
Rita Reys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist