Ensemble Micrologus is an Italian group that performs vocal and instrumental medieval music, including both religious and secular pieces from the 12th to the 16th century in their repertoire.

Through research into manuscripts, organology, and iconography, and a familiarity with ethnographic research on the musical traditions of the Mediterranean, they revive the sound of the Middle Ages, playing reconstructions of ancient instruments as well as using period wardrobe and scenery. They perform more than forty concerts worldwide annually, introducing one or two new shows every year, as well as collaborating in movies and theater productions, such as the soundtrack of the Academy Award-winning Mediterreneo. In 2007 and 2008 they toured with Myth, a theater-dance show produced by Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. They also teach medieval music courses at the Festival of Urbino, the Royaumont Abbey, and the Cité de la Musique in Paris.