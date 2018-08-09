Joywave
Joywave is an American indie rock band from Rochester, New York, consisting of members Daniel Armbruster (vocals), Joseph Morinelli (guitar), Kevin Mahoney (bass), Benjamin Bailey (keyboards), and Paul Brenner (drums). The band first became known for its collaboration with electronic music project Big Data, "Dangerous", which peaked at number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 2014. After releasing two EPs, their debut album, How Do You Feel Now?, was released on Cultco Music/Hollywood Records in 2015. Their second album, Content, was released on July 28, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
