Joywave is an American indie rock band from Rochester, New York, consisting of members Daniel Armbruster (vocals), Joseph Morinelli (guitar), Kevin Mahoney (bass), Benjamin Bailey (keyboards), and Paul Brenner (drums). The band first became known for its collaboration with electronic music project Big Data, "Dangerous", which peaked at number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 2014. After releasing two EPs, their debut album, How Do You Feel Now?, was released on Cultco Music/Hollywood Records in 2015. Their second album, Content, was released on July 28, 2017.