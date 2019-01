Agnostic Front is an American hardcore punk band that pioneered the sub-genre known as crossover thrash. Founded in 1980, the band helped found the New York hardcore scene. After releasing their debut album, 1984’s Victim in Pain, they began to incorporate thrash metal elements into their music.

