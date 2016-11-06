HatebreedFormed 1995
Hatebreed
1995
Hatebreed Biography (Wikipedia)
Hatebreed is an American metalcore band from Bridgeport, Connecticut, formed in 1994. They have released seven studio albums, most recently The Concrete Confessional on May 13, 2016. Their musical style blends influences from hardcore punk and heavy metal; a prominent band within the hardcore scene, they have also been considered part of the metal scene.
Hatebreed Tracks
