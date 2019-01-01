JagataraFormed March 1979. Disbanded 1990
Jagatara
1979-03
Jagatara Biography (Wikipedia)
Jagatara was a Japanese band centered on Edo Akemi. They are renowned for their unique sound, which has been described as a mixture of rock, especially punk, funk and reggae.
The band formed in March, 1979, and released their first album 'Nanban Torai' 「南蛮渡来」in 1982. Their multi-musical approach resulted in collaborations with differing artists from around the world, such as Mute Beat, John Zorn, and Mahotella Queens. On January 27, 1990, Edo died, and the band broke up shortly after. Since that time there has been an annual concert held by the Shinjuku loft venue in honour of the band, featuring numerous guest musicians performing Jagatara songs.
