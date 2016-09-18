Gordon LorenzBorn 1949. Died 5 June 2011
Gordon Lorenz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40b5675e-9cd8-44aa-b1e2-04e84eb3c1e3
Gordon Lorenz Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Lorenz (4 March 1943 – 5 June 2011) was an English songwriter and record producer, who made his fame by writing the UK Christmas number one hit "There's No-one Quite Like Grandma" for St Winifred's School Choir. Since the song's release, Lorenz became one of the most prolific record producers in the music industry, producing over 800 albums selling eight million records, and earning seventeen platinum, gold and silver discs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gordon Lorenz Tracks
Sort by
Lord of the Dance
Trad, Charles N. Daniels, St Joseph's School Choir & Gordon Lorenz
Lord of the Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord of the Dance
Composer
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist