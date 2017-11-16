The Galileo 7Formed 26 February 2010
The Galileo 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/40b4d7ad-481b-4cb2-bc29-793e7861f9fe
The Galileo 7 Tracks
Sort by
Mystery Train
The Galileo 7
Mystery Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystery Train
Last played on
Cruel Bird
The Galileo 7
Cruel Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruel Bird
Last played on
Anne Hedonia
The Galileo 7
Anne Hedonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anne Hedonia
Last played on
Some Big Boys Did It (And Then Ran Away)
The Galileo 7
Some Big Boys Did It (And Then Ran Away)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orangery Lane
The Galileo 7
Orangery Lane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orangery Lane
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
The Galileo 7, The Fuzztones
100 Club, London, UK
The Galileo 7 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist