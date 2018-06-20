Melos QuartettFormed 1965. Disbanded 2005
Melos Quartett
1965
Melos Quartett Biography (Wikipedia)
The Melos Quartet, also called the Melos Quartet Stuttgart, is a German string quartet musical ensemble based in Stuttgart, that was in existence from 1965 to 2005.
They should not be confused with two other chamber groups of similar name, the Melos Ensemble of London or the Melos Art Ensemble (an Italian group).
Melos Quartett Tracks
String Quartet in B flat major, K 458, 'Hunt' (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
String Quartet in E major, D.353
Franz Schubert
Schubert - String Quintet in C major, D 956 - Melos Quartet, Mstislav Rostropovich (Cello)
Franz Schubert
String Quartet in E minor, Op.44 No.2
Felix Mendelssohn
String Quintet in C D956
Franz Schubert
Quintet in F major for strings
Anton Bruckner
String Quartet No 6 in F minor, Op 80
Melos Quartett
String Quartet in B flat, D68
Melos Quartett
Polkas
Melos Quartett
Fifty Verses
Melos Quartett
String Quartet
Claude Debussy
Come and I Will Sing You
Melos Quartett
The Death of Nelson
Melos Quartett
Bampton Fair
Melos Quartett
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
1988-09-15T16:51:37
15
Sep
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
