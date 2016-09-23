Scott Ian (born Scott Ian Rosenfeld; December 31, 1963) is an American musician, best known as the rhythm guitarist, backing and additional lead vocalist, and the only remaining founding member of the thrash metal band Anthrax. He also writes the lyrics on all their albums. Ian is the guitarist and a founding member of the crossover thrash band Stormtroopers of Death. He has hosted The Rock Show on VH1 and has appeared on VH1's I Love the... series, Heavy: The Story of Metal and Supergroup (TV series). Ian is also the rhythm guitarist for the metal band the Damned Things.